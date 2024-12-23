Cyprium Metals Announces New Securities Issuance

Cyprium Metals Limited (AU:CYM) has released an update.

Cyprium Metals Limited has announced the proposed issuance of new securities, including over 106 million fully paid ordinary shares and more than 53 million options set to expire in December 2027. This move is part of a standard pro rata issue, with key dates including an ex-date of December 27, 2024, and an issue date of February 7, 2025. Investors should note these developments as they may impact the company’s stock performance on the ASX.

