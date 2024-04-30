Cyprium Metals Advances Nifty Project Amid Leadership Shifts

Cyprium Metals Limited (AU:CYM) has released an update.

Cyprium Metals Limited reported a robust quarter with $13.5 million cash on hand and significant leadership changes, including Matt Fifield’s appointment as Executive Chair. The company highlighted a focus on restarting its Nifty project with a restated sulphide resource of 1mt of copper and advanced discussions with potential offtake partners. Additionally, exploration successes like the Heeler discovery underscore the potential of Cyprium’s broader asset base amid strong demand for copper.

