Cypress Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. with 92,502 Shares

Cypress Funds Llc, managed by Steven Baum, recently executed a significant transaction involving Broadcom Inc. ((AVGO)). The hedge fund increased its position by 92,502 shares.

Recent Updates on Broadcom Inc. stock

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has recently introduced new products, including the Emulex Secure Fibre Channel Host Bus Adapters and the Brocade G710 24-port 64G switch, aimed at enhancing data encryption and reducing latency. Despite these innovations, Morgan Stanley has decreased Broadcom’s price target from $265 to $246 due to concerns over AI developments like DeepSeek. In contrast, Barclays has raised its price target to $260, citing optimism in Broadcom’s semiconductor and AI prospects. There has been significant bullish options activity, with increased call trading and implied volatility, indicating market optimism ahead of Broadcom’s earnings expected on March 6th. The company’s year-to-date price performance is around 1.32%, and it maintains a market cap of approximately $1101.7 billion.

More about Broadcom Inc.

YTD Price Performance: 1.65%

Average Trading Volume: 32,993,032

Current Market Cap: $1105.3B