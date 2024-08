Cynata Therapeutics Limited (AU:CYP) has released an update.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited has announced the cessation of 1,100,000 options due to their expiry without being exercised or converted as of August 18, 2024. This financial move could indicate upcoming shifts in the company’s capital structure and may be of interest to investors tracking the company’s stock activity.

