CymaBay Therapeutics Revamps Executive Compensation Agreements

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has made significant changes to its executive officers’ employment agreements, removing certain clauses related to severance payments and introducing provisions for a tax make-whole payment. This move aims to address potential excise taxes on executive compensation, ensuring that their executives are not financially penalized for these taxes under the updated tax laws.

