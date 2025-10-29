Cyient DLM Limited Secures SEBI Compliance Certification

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cyient DLM Limited ( (IN:CYIENTDLM) ) just unveiled an update.

Cyient DLM Limited has announced the receipt of a certificate from KFin Technologies Limited, confirming compliance with Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. This certification ensures that the company has properly managed the dematerialization and rematerialization of its securities, maintaining transparency and regulatory compliance, which is crucial for its stakeholders and market operations.

Cyient DLM Limited operates in the electronics manufacturing industry, focusing on providing comprehensive solutions including design, build, and maintain services for electronic systems. The company is positioned to cater to various sectors such as aerospace, defense, and industrial, leveraging its strategic locations in Mysore and Hyderabad, India.

Average Trading Volume: 19,848

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 36.27B INR

