Cygnus Metals Limited Releases Interim Financial Statements

Cygnus Metals Limited ( (AU:CY5) ) has shared an update.

Cygnus Metals Limited has released its unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2025 and 2024. The management has ensured that these statements are prepared in compliance with AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Act 2001. The financial statements have been reviewed by the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee, emphasizing the company’s commitment to transparency and adherence to financial standards. This release highlights the company’s diligence in financial reporting and its efforts to maintain investor confidence.

More about Cygnus Metals Limited

Cygnus Metals Limited operates in the metals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the production and supply of various metal products, catering to a range of market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 2,300,859

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$138.4M

