Cygnus Metals Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Cygnus Metals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 14, 2025, in West Perth, Australia. The meeting will cover the company’s annual report, including financial and auditor reports for the year ending December 31, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy, and eligible voters are those registered by May 12, 2025. The meeting will also address Canadian securities law requirements for beneficial shareholders.

YTD Price Performance: -11.00%

Average Trading Volume: 1,039,377

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$75.61M

