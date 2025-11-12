Cyclopharm Sells Cyclotron Asset to Focus on Technegas® Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Cyclopharm Limited ( (AU:CYC) ) has issued an update.

Cyclopharm Limited has completed the sale of its non-core Cyclotron asset for $6.2 million, enhancing its balance sheet and aligning with its strategic focus on expanding the Technegas® business globally. The transaction provides financial flexibility to accelerate Technegas® commercial growth, and Cyclopharm continues to explore collaborative opportunities with Cyclotek to enhance patient access to advanced nuclear medicine solutions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CYC) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cyclopharm Limited stock, see the AU:CYC Stock Forecast page.

More about Cyclopharm Limited

Cyclopharm Limited is an ASX-listed radiopharmaceutical company that serves the global medical community. The company focuses on improving patient care outcomes through its core product, Technegas®, which is used in functional lung ventilation imaging. Technegas® is a gas-like substance inhaled by patients for evaluating functional ventilation imaging, historically used for diagnosing pulmonary embolism and now applied to other diseases like COPD, asthma, and pulmonary hypertension.

Average Trading Volume: 74,492

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$70.02M

For detailed information about CYC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue