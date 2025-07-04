Cyclone Metals Secures Additional Funding for Iron Bear Project

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Cyclone Metals Ltd ( (AU:CLE) ) has shared an update.

Cyclone Metals Ltd has received a further A$7.6 million in funding from Vale S.A. as part of their joint development agreement for the Iron Bear iron ore project. This funding is part of a larger commitment by Vale to invest up to A$209.8 million to earn a 75% stake in the project. The recent payment signifies Vale’s confidence in the project and supports Cyclone in achieving key operational milestones.

More about Cyclone Metals Ltd

Cyclone Metals Ltd is a company in the mining industry, focusing on the development of iron ore projects. Its primary project is the Iron Bear iron ore project, which is being developed in partnership with Vale S.A.

YTD Price Performance: -1.79%

Average Trading Volume: 2,163,173

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$60.15M

Find detailed analytics on CLE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue