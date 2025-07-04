Cyclone Metals Ltd Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cyclone Metals Ltd ( (AU:CLE) ) has provided an announcement.

Cyclone Metals Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Luke Martino. The company has executed a distribution of shares from the Iron Bear Unit Trust, in which Martino holds units. This change follows the company’s agreement with the Iron Bear Unit Trust and subsequent shareholder approval for a success fee arrangement. The transaction reflects the company’s strategic financial maneuvers and could influence its stakeholder relationships and market positioning.

More about Cyclone Metals Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -1.79%

Average Trading Volume: 2,267,023

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$59.06M

