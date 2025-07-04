Cyclone Metals Ltd Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Cyclone Metals Ltd ( (AU:CLE) ) is now available.

Cyclone Metals Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically regarding David Sanders. The company has executed a distribution of shares from the Iron Bear Unit Trust, in which Sanders holds units. This change follows a shareholder-approved agreement allowing directors to participate in a success fee related to the Iron Bear Mandate Agreement. The transaction reflects the company’s ongoing strategic financial maneuvers and may impact stakeholders by aligning director interests with company performance.

Cyclone Metals Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -1.79%

Average Trading Volume: 2,267,023

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$59.06M

