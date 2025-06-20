Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Announces $3M Securities Purchase Agreement

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( (CYCC) ) has shared an announcement.

On June 20, 2025, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals announced a securities purchase agreement with accredited investors for the sale of Series F Convertible Preferred Stock, raising $3 million. The funds will be used for general corporate purposes, and the transaction includes warrants for common stock. This financing is expected to extend Cyclacel’s cash runway into the third quarter of 2025, potentially impacting its operational stability and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (CYCC) stock is a Buy with a $11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock, see the CYCC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CYCC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CYCC is a Underperform.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is currently under significant financial strain, marked by operational inefficiencies and a weak financial position, as reflected in its low financial performance score. While the technical indicators suggest a neutral trend, the valuation is unattractive due to its negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield. These factors collectively result in a low overall stock score.

To see Spark’s full report on CYCC stock, click here.

More about Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cancer medicines. Their strategy involves building a diversified biopharmaceutical business with a pipeline of novel drug candidates targeting oncology and hematology indications.

Average Trading Volume: 1,333,546

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.52M

Find detailed analytics on CYCC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.