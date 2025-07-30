Cybernaut International Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Cybernaut International Holdings Company Limited ( (HK:1020) ) has shared an announcement.

Cybernaut International Holdings Company Limited has announced an upcoming board meeting scheduled for August 29, 2025. The meeting will focus on reviewing and approving the unaudited interim results for the first half of 2025 and considering the payment of an interim dividend. This announcement could impact the company’s financial outlook and shareholder returns.

More about Cybernaut International Holdings Company Limited

Cybernaut International Holdings Company Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. It operates within the financial sector, focusing on investment and asset management services, primarily in the Asian markets.

Average Trading Volume: 2,488,704

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$232.6M

