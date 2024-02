Cyberloq Technologies (CLOQ) has released an update.

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc., a Nevada-based firm, successfully had a legal dispute dismissed by the Superior Court of New Jersey. The case, brought against them by Mark Carten, has been closed without prejudice, meaning it’s no longer an active concern for the company or its stakeholders.

