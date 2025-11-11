Cyberlinks Co., Ltd. Reports Robust Financial Growth in 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Cyberlinks Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3683) ) is now available.

Cyberlinks Co., Ltd. reported significant financial growth for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with a 14.4% increase in net sales and an 81.6% rise in operating profit compared to the previous year. The company’s strong performance reflects its strategic positioning in the market, with a notable increase in profit attributable to owners, indicating a positive impact on stakeholders and potential for future growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3683) stock is a Buy with a Yen1596.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cyberlinks Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:3683 Stock Forecast page.

More about Cyberlinks Co., Ltd.

Cyberlinks Co., Ltd. operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing digital solutions and services. The company is listed on the Standard Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is recognized for its innovative approach in the tech industry.

Average Trading Volume: 134,503

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen15.87B

For an in-depth examination of 3683 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue