CyberCatch Partners with Startup Science to Enhance Cybersecurity for Startups and SMBs

CyberCatch Holdings Inc ( (TSE:CYBE) ) has provided an update.

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with Startup Science to provide its unique cybersecurity awareness training solution to thousands of startups and SMBs globally. This partnership aims to equip these businesses, which are often targets of cyberattacks, with the necessary tools to mitigate cyber risks and enhance their resilience against threats. The training modules are designed to be engaging and effective, addressing common cyber threats such as spear phishing and password cracking. This collaboration is expected to significantly bolster the cybersecurity posture of participating businesses, helping them to thrive in the digital economy.

More about CyberCatch Holdings Inc

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. is an innovative cybersecurity company that offers an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation. The company’s platform focuses on addressing security holes from control deficiencies to keep organizations safe from cyber threats. CyberCatch’s services are particularly tailored for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and startups, providing them with affordable and effective cybersecurity solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 87.50%

Average Trading Volume: 19,913

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$12.39M

For detailed information about CYBE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue