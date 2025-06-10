CyberCatch Launches AI Awareness Training for Enterprises

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

CyberCatch Holdings Inc ( (TSE:CYBE) ) has shared an update.

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. has launched an AI awareness training solution aimed at enterprise employees to address the rapid adoption of AI technologies. This new offering is strategically positioned to capture a share of the growing market for AI and cybersecurity awareness training, which is expected to become a multi-billion dollar industry. The training solution includes micro learning modules that cover the benefits and risks of AI, specific cyber threats, and best practices for safe AI use, all designed to prevent misuse and potential financial and reputational damage from cyberattacks.

More about CyberCatch Holdings Inc

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. is a cybersecurity company that provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution focused on continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation. The company’s platform addresses the root causes of cyberattacks by identifying and fixing security holes from control deficiencies, ensuring organizations in critical segments remain safe from cyber threats.

Average Trading Volume: 27,218

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$64.32M

See more insights into CYBE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.