CyberCatch Expands U.S. Government Reach Through Strategic Partnership

An update from CyberCatch Holdings Inc ( (TSE:CYBE) ) is now available.

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with an undisclosed reseller to expand its sales to U.S. government agencies, particularly those involved in critical infrastructure sectors. This collaboration is expected to enhance CyberCatch’s market presence and drive significant sales growth through existing contracts held by the reseller, thereby contributing to the company’s strategy of accelerating business growth in select vertical markets.

More about CyberCatch Holdings Inc

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. is a cybersecurity company that provides an AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation. The platform is designed to address the root causes of successful cyberattacks by identifying and fixing security holes from control deficiencies. It serves organizations in critical segments, ensuring they remain safe from cyber threats.

Average Trading Volume: 46,533

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$32.84M

