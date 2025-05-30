CyberCatch Expands Stock Option Plan to Reward Leadership

Confident Investing Starts Here:

CyberCatch Holdings Inc ( (TSE:CYBE) ) has provided an announcement.

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. has announced a modification to its stock option plan, increasing the number of authorized stock options and granting 1,750,000 stock options to its officers and directors. This move is intended to reward and motivate the management team and directors as the company continues to achieve significant milestones and maintain efficient operations.

More about CyberCatch Holdings Inc

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. is a cybersecurity company that offers an AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform designed for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation. The platform targets organizations in critical segments, focusing on addressing security holes from control deficiencies by implementing necessary controls and continuously testing them to prevent cyberattacks.

Average Trading Volume: 20,168

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$40.83M

