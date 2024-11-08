CyanConnode Sees Strong Growth in India and MENA

CyanConnode Holdings (GB:CYAN) has released an update.

CyanConnode Holdings reported a robust growth in its order book, doubling to 13.1 million units, driven by significant contracts in the Indian smart metering market. The company remains on track to meet its revenue expectations for FY 2025, with a strong performance anticipated in the fourth quarter. Additionally, CyanConnode expanded its international presence with a new order in the MENA region, further bolstering its market position.

