CXJ Group Co. Delays 10-Q Filing

CXJ Group Co., Limited has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-Q (Quarter Report) for the financial period ending February 28, 2025. The primary reason for this delay is the ongoing review by an external auditor, which has made it challenging for the company to meet the original filing deadline without incurring unreasonable effort or expense. The company anticipates that the report will be filed within five calendar days following the prescribed due date. Despite the delay, CXJ Group Co. does not expect any significant changes in its financial results compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The company is actively working to ensure compliance with all filing requirements, as indicated by the signature of Lixin Cai on the notification dated April 14, 2025.

