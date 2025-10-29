CVR Partners Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CVR Partners ( (UAN) ) has issued an announcement.

CVR Partners reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with a net income of $43 million and EBITDA of $71 million, significantly higher than the previous year’s figures. The company announced a cash distribution of $4.02 per common unit, reflecting favorable market conditions and strong demand for ammonia during the fall application season. Despite a slight decrease in production, the average realized gate prices for ammonia and UAN increased substantially, contributing to the improved financial performance.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UAN is a Outperform.

CVR Partners’ strong financial performance and attractive valuation are key strengths, supported by a positive earnings call outlook. However, technical indicators suggest caution due to potential bearish momentum.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Partners is a Delaware limited partnership focused on the production, marketing, and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer products. It primarily produces urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia, which are predominantly used by farmers to improve the yield and quality of their crops.

