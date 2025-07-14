Curves Holdings Reports Positive Nine-Month Financial Results with Growth Forecast

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Curves Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7085) ).

Curves Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a 4.6% increase in net sales for the nine months ending May 31, 2025, compared to the previous year. The company also saw a rise in operating profit by 13.2% and ordinary profit by 13.4%. Despite these positive financial results, comprehensive income decreased by 49.4%. The company forecasts continued growth for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2025, with expected net sales of 38,000 million yen, reflecting a 7.1% year-on-year increase. This financial performance indicates a strong market position and potential for future growth, benefiting stakeholders.

More about Curves Holdings Co., Ltd.

Curves Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the fitness industry, primarily focusing on providing fitness and wellness services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its specialized fitness programs targeting a diverse range of customers.

Average Trading Volume: 160,520

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen65.36B

