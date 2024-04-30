CurveBeam AI Shares Business and Financial Update

Curvebeam AI Ltd. (AU:CVB) has released an update.

CurveBeam AI Ltd has recently presented key information about its business operations and financial status as of April 30, 2024, highlighting that the document is meant for informational purposes only and not as an offer to buy or sell securities. Potential investors are advised to conduct their own research, as the presentation contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions, which are not reliable indicators of future performance. Moreover, any investment in CurveBeam is speculative and subject to various risks, with the company urging consultation with professional advisors.

