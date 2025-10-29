CurveBeam AI Reports Growth and Strategic Advances in Q1 FY26

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Curvebeam AI Ltd. ( (AU:CVB) ) is now available.

CurveBeam AI Limited announced its quarterly activity report for Q1 FY26, highlighting a 33.3% increase in purchase orders compared to the previous year, driven by sales of its HiRise™ devices. The company also completed a placement to raise A$6.5 million and entered into a significant agreement with a Chinese distributor for exclusive distribution in several territories, including an upfront investment and potential future investments. Additionally, CurveBeam AI is advancing its vendor financing facility and targeting mid-CY26 for FDA clearance of its bone mineral density software module, which could enhance its market positioning.

CurveBeam AI Limited is a developer of point-of-care specialized medical imaging equipment and AI-enabled SaaS-based clinical assessment solutions. The company focuses on providing advanced medical imaging technologies, particularly CT equipment, to enhance clinical assessments.

Average Trading Volume: 464,747

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$38.36M

