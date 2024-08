Curvebeam AI Ltd. (AU:CVB) has released an update.

Curvebeam AI Limited has announced its application for the quotation of over 9 million new fully paid ordinary shares on August 28, 2024. This move, detailed in the company’s recent Appendix 2A filing with the ASX, will potentially broaden the investment opportunities for individuals eager to invest in the AI sector.

