CurveBeam AI Expands into China with Strategic Joint Venture

CurveBeam AI Limited has signed binding agreements with Shandong WeiYing Intelligent Medical Technology Co., Ltd, a Chinese joint venture, to expand its market presence in China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. This strategic partnership aims to accelerate the commercialization of CurveBeam’s weight-bearing CT and AI solutions, leveraging the partner’s distribution network and manufacturing capabilities. The agreements include a significant equity investment from the partner and are expected to drive revenue growth and a long-term royalty stream for CurveBeam AI, enhancing its global growth strategy and operational efficiency.

CurveBeam AI Limited is a developer of specialized medical imaging equipment and AI-enabled clinical assessment solutions, focusing on point-of-care CT technology. The company is positioned in the medical technology industry, providing innovative imaging solutions that integrate artificial intelligence to enhance clinical assessments.

