Currys plc Announces Change in Major Shareholder Holdings

Currys plc has announced a change in its major holdings, with Cobas Asset Management, SGIIC, S.A., a Madrid-based investment management firm, adjusting its voting rights in the company. As of April 3, 2025, Cobas Asset Management holds 6.823144% of the voting rights in Currys plc, a slight decrease from its previous position of 7.115493%. This adjustment reflects a strategic decision by Cobas Asset Management and may influence stakeholder perceptions regarding the company’s governance and future direction.

Currys plc is a UK-based company operating in the retail industry, primarily focusing on the sale of consumer electronics and home appliances. The company serves a broad market, catering to consumers seeking a wide range of electronic products and related services.

YTD Price Performance: 7.69%

Average Trading Volume: 3,067,491

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.13B

