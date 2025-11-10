Currenc Group Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results with Strategic Shift

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Currenc Group ( (CURR) ) has issued an update.

On November 10, 2025, Currenc Group Inc. announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a 10.1% year-over-year increase in Total Processing Value through Tranglo, reaching US$1.41 billion, and a 54.8% rise in remittance revenues. Despite a 12.3% decline in global airtime transfer revenues due to the growing availability of free Wi-Fi in Southeast Asia, Currenc’s overall gross profit margin improved significantly to 50.8%. The company is shifting focus from airtime transfers to expanding its AI product offerings. Operating expenses saw a substantial decrease, contributing to a net income of US$3.1 million for the quarter.

Spark’s Take on CURR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CURR is a Neutral.

Currenc Group’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by declining revenues and negative equity. While technical analysis shows some positive momentum, the valuation remains unattractive due to negative earnings. The lack of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

More about Currenc Group

Currenc Group Inc. is a fintech company that provides artificial intelligence solutions to financial institutions globally. The company is known for its digital remittance and global airtime transfer services, primarily through its subsidiaries Tranglo and WalletKu.

