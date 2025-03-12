CuriosityStream Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results

Curiositystream Inc ( (CURI) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Curiositystream Inc presented to its investors.

CuriosityStream Inc. is a global media company that specializes in factual entertainment, offering a wide range of award-winning original and curated films, shows, and series across various genres such as science, nature, history, and technology. The company operates in the streaming industry and is known for its subscription video-on-demand service available in over 175 countries.

CuriosityStream Inc. recently announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting a strong finish to the year. The company reported its ninth consecutive quarter of positive net cash from operating activities and achieved its highest quarterly adjusted free cash flow of $3.3 million. Additionally, the company increased its annual dividend to $0.16 per share.

Key financial metrics for the fourth quarter of 2024 include a revenue of $14.1 million, a gross profit of $7.4 million, and a net loss of $2.8 million, which is an improvement from the previous year’s fourth quarter net loss of $4.7 million. For the full year, CuriosityStream reported a revenue of $51.1 million and a net loss of $12.9 million, showing a significant reduction from the $48.9 million net loss in 2023. The company also achieved an adjusted free cash flow of $9.5 million for the year, marking an improvement of $25.5 million over 2023.

In addition to financial performance, CuriosityStream expanded its content offerings by licensing over two million video programs and clips, launching new channels, and premiering original series. The company also increased its content volume by over 200,000 hours and grew its Curiosity University partner subscribers by approximately 50%.

Looking forward, CuriosityStream expects to continue its growth trajectory in 2025, with projected revenue between $14.5 million and $15.5 million for the first quarter. The company remains optimistic about its future, focusing on monetizing its extensive content library and maintaining its debt-free status to maximize shareholder value.

