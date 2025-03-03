Curaleaf Holdings Reports 2024 Financial Results and Strategic Initiatives

Curaleaf Holdings ( (TSE:CURA) ) just unveiled an update.

Curaleaf Holdings reported its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, highlighting a slight sequential increase in fourth quarter revenue to $331 million and a gross margin of 48%. Despite a net loss of $71.8 million for the quarter, the company generated significant operating and free cash flow, and aims to expand its leadership position through its ‘Return to our ROOTS’ initiative, focusing on organic growth and innovation.

More about Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. is a leading international provider of consumer products in the cannabis industry. The company focuses on driving organic growth, optimizing margins, and reducing debt, with a strong presence in international markets, Ohio, and New York.

YTD Price Performance: -20.12%

Average Trading Volume: 712,182

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.01B

