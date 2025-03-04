Cumulus Wealth Increases Stake in Antares Metals Ltd

NickelSearch Ltd. ( (AU:AM5) ) has shared an update.

Cumulus Wealth has increased its voting power in Antares Metals Ltd, a company identified by the ticker AM5, from 11.11% to 13.08% by acquiring additional fully paid ordinary shares. This change in substantial holding reflects a strategic move by Cumulus Wealth, potentially impacting the company’s influence within Antares Metals and indicating a stronger position in the market.

More about NickelSearch Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,054,887

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.08M

