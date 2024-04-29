Culpeo Minerals Reports Robust Exploration Results

Culpeo Minerals Limited (AU:CPO) has released an update.

Culpeo Minerals Limited has announced significant exploration successes, including the discovery of a large copper-gold porphyry system at the La Florida Prospect and positive drilling results across their Fortuna Project area. The company also reported an extension of the mineralized El Quillay South Prospect, a new high-grade trend at El Quillay East, and an increased stake in the Lana Corina Project. With A$2.5M raised and a strong cash position, Culpeo is well-funded to continue its exploration efforts.

