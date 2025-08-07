Cullinan Management Appoints New Board Members

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Cullinan Management ( (CGEM) ) has issued an announcement.

On August 7, 2025, Cullinan Therapeutics announced the appointment of Mittie Doyle, M.D., and Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors, following the resignations of Anne-Marie Martin, Ph.D., and David Ryan, M.D. The company is advancing its CLN-978 program across studies in systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Sjögren’s disease, and has in-licensed velinotamig from Genrix Bio to strengthen its position in T cell engagers for autoimmune diseases. Cullinan also shared pivotal results of its oncology portfolio, including the REZILIENT1 study of zipalertinib, and plans further data releases at upcoming medical conferences. With a cash position of $510.9 million, Cullinan is well-positioned to continue its research and development efforts into 2028.

The most recent analyst rating on (CGEM) stock is a Buy with a $35.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cullinan Management stock, see the CGEM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CGEM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CGEM is a Underperform.

Cullinan Management’s stock is facing significant challenges primarily due to its weak financial performance, characterized by persistent losses and negative cash flow. The technical analysis provides some short-term optimism, but the overall technical outlook remains bearish. The valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield, indicating high risk for investors. The stock’s potential is heavily reliant on strategic changes and improved financial health.

To see Spark’s full report on CGEM stock, click here.

More about Cullinan Management

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing modality-agnostic targeted therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company has a diversified portfolio of clinical-stage assets aimed at inhibiting key drivers of disease or harnessing the immune system to eliminate diseased cells.

Average Trading Volume: 360,429

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $476.8M

For a thorough assessment of CGEM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue