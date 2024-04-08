Cullen Resources Set to Drill Promising Anomalies

Cullen Resources Limited (AU:CUL) has released an update.

Cullen Resources Limited has identified two significant, untested chargeability anomalies at their Wongan and Rupert prospects in Western Australia, indicating potential zones of sulphides related to mineralisation. These findings come from a recent IP survey which revealed promising geological settings, prompting the company to plan initial drill testing with depths of 200-250m. The anomalies align with previous geochemical and geophysical data, enhancing the prospects as prime targets for potential discovery.

For further insights into AU:CUL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.