CuFe Limited (AU:CUF) has released an update.

CuFe Limited has announced the cessation of 27,750,000 securities due to the expiration of options or other convertible securities as of September 7, 2024. The announcement, dated September 9, 2024, indicates no exercise or conversion of these securities prior to their expiration. Investors in CuFe Limited should note this change in the company’s issued capital.

