CuFe Limited Advances Lithium Project with Promising Survey

CuFe Limited has completed a comprehensive soil geochemical survey extending the Li2O anomalies at their North Dam Lithium Project, revealing a significant 3.5km strike length zone. The company has also secured a Heritage Protection Agreement with the Marlinyu Ghoorlie Native Title Claimant Group, enabling the start of their Stage 1 RC Drill Program this quarter. These developments suggest a growing potential for a substantial lithium system in the Spargoville and North Dam region, with CuFe retaining complete ownership for strong shareholder leverage.

