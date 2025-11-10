CUC Inc. Reports Revenue Growth Amid Profit Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from CUC Inc. ( (JP:9158) ).

CUC Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a significant increase in revenue by 21.7% compared to the previous period. However, the company experienced a substantial decline in operating profit, profit before taxes, and net income, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability despite revenue growth. The financial outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates a further increase in revenue by 23.8%, but with modest growth in operating profit and a slight decrease in profit before taxes and net income, suggesting ongoing financial pressures.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9158) stock is a Hold with a Yen1098.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CUC Inc. stock, see the JP:9158 Stock Forecast page.

More about CUC Inc.

CUC Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in providing services and products in its industry sector, although specific details about its market focus are not provided in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 195,441

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen29.08B

Learn more about 9158 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue