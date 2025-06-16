CubicFarm Systems Announces Default Status Report and Extension for Financial Filings

Confident Investing Starts Here:

CubicFarm Systems ( (TSE:CUB) ) has issued an update.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. announced a default status report due to its inability to file its annual audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, by the deadline. The British Columbia Securities Commission granted a temporary management cease trade order until June 30, 2025, and the company is working to complete the audit process. This extension and ongoing compliance with regulatory requirements are crucial for maintaining stakeholder confidence and ensuring transparency in its operations.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. is a leading agricultural technology company focused on local chain solutions. The company develops and deploys technology to address the needs of a changing world, with a market focus on enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability.

YTD Price Performance: -37.21%

Average Trading Volume: 49,708

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$6.46M

