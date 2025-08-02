Cubesmart ((CUBE)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

CubeSmart’s Q2 2025 Earnings Call: Balancing Strengths and Challenges

CubeSmart’s recent earnings call for the second quarter of 2025 revealed a balanced sentiment, showcasing both strong operational performance and effective cost management. The company highlighted positive trends in key urban markets and demonstrated control over expenses. However, challenges such as negative revenue growth, particularly in the Sunbelt markets, and difficulties in the acquisition market were also discussed, reflecting a mix of optimism and caution.

Positive Second Quarter Performance

CubeSmart exceeded expectations in Q2 2025, showcasing a robust performance with occupancy growing by 190 basis points compared to 180 basis points last year. The company also reported a significant increase in net effective rates for new customers, rising by 28.3% compared to 15% in 2024, indicating strong demand and pricing power.

Strong Urban Market Performance

The company experienced notable success in urban markets, particularly along the Acela Corridor and in Chicago. The New York MSA showed solid acceleration in net rental income, driven by a reduction in new supply, which contributed to the positive results in these areas.

Expense Control and Insurance Savings

CubeSmart managed to keep same-store operating expenses growth at a modest 1.2% over the previous year. This was achieved through better-than-anticipated insurance renewals and successful property tax appeals, which helped in maintaining lower costs.

Increased Third-Party Management Stores

The company expanded its third-party management platform by adding 30 stores, bringing the total to 873 stores by the end of the quarter. This expansion reflects CubeSmart’s strategic focus on growing its management services.

Maintained Strong Balance Sheet

CubeSmart maintained a strong balance sheet with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.7x. The company is well-positioned to issue long-term unsecured debt, indicating financial stability and readiness for future investments.

Negative Same-Store Revenue Growth

Despite the positive aspects, CubeSmart faced challenges with a 0.5% decline in same-store revenue growth compared to the previous year. The average occupancy for the same-store portfolio also decreased by 80 basis points to 90.6%.

Challenges in Sunbelt Markets

The Sunbelt markets, including Florida and Arizona, underperformed due to their reliance on housing mobility and the absorption of new supply, highlighting regional challenges that CubeSmart needs to address.

Acquisition Market Challenges

CubeSmart encountered limited activity in on-balance sheet investments due to unattractive risk-adjusted returns in the acquisition market, indicating a cautious approach towards expansion through acquisitions.

Expected Continued Negative Revenue Growth in Q3

The company anticipates that same-store revenue growth will be slightly more negative in Q3 before seeing improvements in Q4. This outlook reflects the ongoing challenges but also the potential for recovery in the near future.

Guidance and Future Outlook

During the earnings call, CubeSmart provided guidance indicating a cautiously optimistic outlook for the remainder of the year. The company expects occupancy and move-in rates to approach parity by year-end, despite potential volatility from governmental and monetary policy impacts. CubeSmart remains optimistic about improving operational trends and anticipates a better footing as they head into 2026.

In conclusion, CubeSmart’s Q2 2025 earnings call presented a balanced view of the company’s current standing, with strong operational performance and effective cost management countered by challenges in revenue growth and market conditions. The company remains cautiously optimistic about future improvements, with strategic plans in place to navigate the evolving market landscape.

