CubeSmart Reports Stable Q2 2025 Performance

Cubesmart ( (CUBE) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cubesmart presented to its investors.

CubeSmart, a leading self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, specializes in providing affordable, easily accessible self-storage solutions across the United States, distinguishing itself as one of the top three owners and operators in the sector.

In its second-quarter earnings report for 2025, CubeSmart announced a steady performance with a slight improvement in seasonal rental activity compared to the previous year. The company highlighted the stabilization of key operating metrics and a positive outlook for the remainder of the year.

Key financial metrics revealed that CubeSmart’s diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.36, while funds from operations per diluted share increased slightly to $0.65. The company reported a net income of $83.0 million, down from $94.0 million in the same quarter of 2024. Despite a decrease in same-store net operating income by 1.1%, CubeSmart expanded its third-party management platform by adding 30 new stores, bringing the total to 873 managed locations.

CubeSmart’s investment activities included acquiring the remaining interest in a 28-store real estate venture and ongoing development projects in New York. The company maintained a high occupancy rate of 91.1% across its same-store portfolio, reflecting stable demand in the self-storage market.

Looking ahead, CubeSmart’s management remains optimistic, raising the midpoints of its full-year funds from operations per share and same-store ranges. The company anticipates continued stabilization in operating fundamentals, supported by strategic investments and controlled expenses, positioning it well for future growth in the self-storage industry.

