Cube System Inc. Highlights Key Relationship with Nomura Research Institute

Cube System Inc. ( (JP:2335) ) has issued an announcement.

Cube System Inc. announced that Nomura Research Institute, Inc. (NRI) holds a 20.2% voting interest in the company, highlighting the significant role NRI plays as a customer, contributing to 49% of Cube System’s net sales. Despite this strong relationship, Cube System maintains its independence in business operations and decision-making, ensuring transaction terms with NRI are negotiated similarly to other clients.

More about Cube System Inc.

Cube System Inc. operates in the technology sector, focusing on software development services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has a significant business relationship with Nomura Research Institute, Inc., which is a major customer.

Average Trading Volume: 13,482

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen16.33B

