CTT Systems AB Reports Q2 2025 Results Amid Strong Order Intake

CTT Systems AB ( (SE:CTT) ) has issued an announcement.

CTT Systems AB reported a decrease in net sales and operating profit for the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to currency effects, sales mix, and one-off costs. Despite these challenges, the company experienced strong order intake driven by private jet and OEM sectors, with expectations of increased demand from Airbus and Boeing’s delivery plans. The company remains optimistic about future growth, supported by resilient trends and strategic partnerships, particularly in the private jet market.

CTT Systems AB is a leading supplier of active humidity control systems for aircraft, addressing the issue of dry cabin air and excess moisture in the fuselage. Their products, including humidifiers and anti-condensation systems, are available for both commercial and private jets, aiming to enhance passenger comfort and reduce environmental impact.

