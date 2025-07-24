CTS Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results with Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 24, 2025, CTS Corporation announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a 4% year-over-year increase in sales to $135 million. The company achieved a net income of $19 million, up from $15 million in the same quarter of 2024, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.0%. Despite a 6% decrease in sales to the transportation market, sales to diversified end markets grew by 13%. CTS maintains its 2025 guidance for sales and adjusted diluted EPS, indicating a focus on strategic diversification through organic growth and acquisitions.

Spark’s Take on CTS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CTS is a Outperform.

CTS’s overall stock score is driven by its solid financial performance and strategic growth initiatives, despite mixed technical signals and valuation concerns. The company’s diversification efforts and strong balance sheet are significant strengths, while geopolitical uncertainties and sector-specific challenges present risks.

More about CTS

CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that sense, connect, and move. The company produces sensors, actuators, and electronic components across North America, Europe, and Asia, serving industries such as aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and transportation.

