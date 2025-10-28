CTS Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CTS ( (CTS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CTS Corporation announced its third quarter 2025 financial results, reporting a strong 22% year-over-year sales growth in diversified end markets despite a 7% decline in the transportation sector. The company achieved $143 million in sales, with a net income of $14 million, impacted by a $4.2 million charge related to an EPA claim. Adjusted gross margin improved slightly to 38.9%, while operating cash flow decreased to $29 million from the previous year. CTS updated its 2025 guidance, projecting sales between $535-$545 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.20-$2.25, reflecting its strategic focus on diversification and margin expansion.

The most recent analyst rating on (CTS) stock is a Buy with a $44.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CTS stock, see the CTS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CTS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CTS is a Outperform.

CTS’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call, highlighting growth in diversified markets and robust cash flow. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and valuation metrics indicate moderate attractiveness. Challenges in the transportation market and geopolitical pressures are notable risks.

To see Spark’s full report on CTS stock, click here.

More about CTS

CTS Corporation is a leading global designer and manufacturer of custom engineered solutions, specializing in products that sense, connect, and move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components across North America, Europe, and Asia, serving diverse markets including aerospace & defense, industrial, medical, and transportation.

Average Trading Volume: 187,748

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.24B

For an in-depth examination of CTS stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue