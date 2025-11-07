CTRL Group Limited Announces Leadership Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

CTRL Group Limited ( (MCTR) ) has issued an announcement.

CTRL Group Limited announced significant leadership changes effective October 31, 2025. Mr. Lau Chi Fung resigned as CEO, and directors Mr. IP Ka Hang and Mr. Lam Kai Kwan also stepped down, with no disagreements cited with the company. Ms. Guo Bin was appointed as the new CEO and director, bringing over 20 years of experience in financial management, while Mr. Wu Yi joined as an independent director. These changes are expected to impact the company’s strategic direction and governance structure.

More about CTRL Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 237,166

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $14.69M

See more data about MCTR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue