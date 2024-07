CSR Limited (AU:CSR) has released an update.

CSR Limited has issued a final director’s interest notice following the departure of John Charles Gillam from his director position on July 9, 2024. The notice confirms that Gillam holds no registered or beneficial securities in the company upon his exit. This update is in compliance with ASX listing rules and the Corporations Act requirements.

