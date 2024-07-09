CSR Director Sells All Shares Amid Acquisition

CSR Limited (AU:CSR) has released an update.

CSR Limited has announced that Director Christina Mary Boyce has disposed of her entire indirect interest in the company, totaling 20,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $8.88 each. The transaction occurred on July 9, 2024, as a result of CSR Limited’s acquisition by Saint-Gobain BidCo Pty Ltd through a scheme of arrangement. No further interest in securities is held by Ms. Boyce following this change.

For further insights into AU:CSR stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.