CSPC Pharmaceutical Partners with Madrigal for Global Expansion of Diabetes Drug

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group ( (HK:1093) ) is now available.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Madrigal Pharmaceuticals for the global development, manufacturing, and commercialization of its oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, SYH2086. Under this agreement, CSPC will receive up to $2.075 billion, including an upfront payment and potential milestone payments, while retaining rights to develop similar products in China. This strategic partnership is expected to enhance CSPC’s market positioning in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the diabetes and obesity treatment sectors.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1093) stock is a Hold with a HK$5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CSPC Pharmaceutical Group stock, see the HK:1093 Stock Forecast page.

More about CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group is a company in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative drugs. Its primary products include oral small molecule drugs, with a market focus on treatments for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Average Trading Volume: 202,520,520

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$104.7B

For an in-depth examination of 1093 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue